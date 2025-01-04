D11 members and community partners hold school supply event for teachers Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students will be returning to the classroom next week and Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) is making sure teachers have the supplies they need.

Friday morning, members of D11 held a supply event for teachers at the Tesla Professional Development building. The district worked with many community partners to buy $60,000 worth of school supplies.

Within a couple of hours, most of the supplies were gone. Teachers often have to buy classroom supplies with their own money.

"Offering free supplies gives our teachers an opportunity to come and get what they need and it eases the strain on their pocket book," said Linda Sanders with D11.

The district says they are hoping to put this event on either annually or biannually for teachers in the district.

