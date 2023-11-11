D11 high school students gave standing ovation to WWII veteran during tribute assembly

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of D11 Coronado High School students honored several local veterans this Veteran's Day weekend.

Bob Lahair got a standing ovation for his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

"I have a lot of people who say thank you to me and I'm not sure I deserve it, but I enjoy it," said Lahair.

Lahair served another two years during the Korean War.

Another honored U.S. Air Force veteran, Zach Griffin, graduated from Coronado High School in 2004.

"It's definitely surreal being a person on stage trying to give teenager advice when I was crazy," said Griffin.

Now at the U.S. Space Force, Griffin said he wanted to show these kids how the military can change their lives too.

"For the kids in here, I was trying to be funny but at the same time trying to get a point across, it's a hard line, and so hopefully someone heard it," said Griffin.

As a federal holiday, many students across the U.S. have the day off. But not in Colorado Springs School District 11.

"It's kind of a no-brainer," said superintendent Michael Gaal. "It gives a chance to have our kids engage with our veterans, our veterans are so intermingled with our community, our staff members, our parents."

At 96 years old, Lahair hopes to inspire the next generation to follow in his footsteps, to one day be honored on Veteran's Day too.

"I think that they should do it because we got new veterans coming up and they deserve it as much as we do," said Lahair.

