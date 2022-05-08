Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

D11 announces superintendent finalists

The Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education held a special meeting Saturday to narrow down the field of candidates to become the next superintendent.
D11 Logo
Posted at 10:27 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 00:27:21-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education met on Saturday to narrow down the field of candidates to become the district's next superintendent. The three finalists for the job in alphabetical order are Dr. Tammy Clementi, Mr. Michael Gall, and Mr. Peter Hilts.

In a statement released this evening, the board said they are looking forward to hosting all three over the coming weeks. They hope to announce the new superintendent by the end of this month.

The school district announced a mutual, amicable separation agreement with former superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas in March.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation