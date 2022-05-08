D11 announces superintendent finalists

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education met on Saturday to narrow down the field of candidates to become the district's next superintendent. The three finalists for the job in alphabetical order are Dr. Tammy Clementi, Mr. Michael Gall, and Mr. Peter Hilts.

In a statement released this evening, the board said they are looking forward to hosting all three over the coming weeks. They hope to announce the new superintendent by the end of this month.

The school district announced a mutual, amicable separation agreement with former superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas in March.

