D11 announces mask mandate for staff

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the superintendent for School District 11 announced that staff will be required to wear masks in school starting Tuesday, September 7.

The district released a message saying that based on current trends, they anticipate the mask mandate threshold for elementary students and staff will also be reached by Tuesday, September 7.

Below is the district's current COVID-19 mitigation plan:

200/100K - PK-5 Students, Staff, and Visitors will be required to wear masks (see mask guidance for exemptions)

250/100K - PK-12 Students, Staff, and Visitors will be required to wear masks (see mask guidance for exemptions)

300/100K - District 11 will be prepared for hybrid learning should entire cohorts or schools be closed due to COVID-19

The latest rate listed on the El Paso County Public Health website showed a seven-day incidence rate of 254.3 per 100,000.

According to the district's COVID-19 policy, if a mask mandate is enacted it will last for at least 30 days as the district evaluates COVID numbers in the community.

