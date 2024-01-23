Cyclist injured after hit and run in El Paso County, State Patrol searching for vehicle

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol(CSP) is requesting assistance in identifying a hit and run suspect in the El Paso County area.

According to the release, on Monday, a 34-year-old male was riding his bicycle south on Old Pueblo Road, approximately one half mile north of Birdsall Road in the Fountain Valley area.

According to CSP, the driver, also heading south, hit the cyclist and fled the scene.

The cyclist was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital where he is being treated, having developed serious injuries.

The suspected vehicle is a dark 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala, and should have damage done to the passenger side front corner and headlight.

If you have any information, the Colorado State Patrol is asking you to reach out to the Pueblo Regional Dispatch Center at (719)544-2424.

The case reference number is: 2B240213.

