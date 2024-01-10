Cyclist found dead in an embankment on Highway 6 near Edwards, CSP looking for hit-and-run driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A hit-and-run driver remains at-large after a cyclist was found dead Tuesday in an embankment on Highway 6 near Edwards, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The hit-and-run happened Jan. 7 between 12:20 a.m. and 2 a.m. near the 165 mile post of Highway 6. An investigation by CSP revealed an unidentified driver collided with a cyclist on the highway before fleeing the scene.

The bicycle was not found in the area, CSP troopers said in a news release Wednesday.

Troopers believe the suspect vehicle is a 2010-2012 white Subaru Legacy or Outback, and should have damage on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the incident the CSP encourages you to report any information to the CSP Dispatch at (970)945-6198. You can also reference the case number as case 4C240104.

____

