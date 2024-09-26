Cybersecurity experts aim to diversify workforce at CSU Pueblo career summit

PUEBLO — Cybersecurity experts are looking to bring a more diverse group of people to its growing workforce, so they brought their expertise and job opportunities to southern Colorado.

Students at Colorado State University Pueblo were introduced to new job opportunities at the CSU Pueblo Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Career Summit and Recruitment Fair on Wednesday.

“A student coming to CSU Pueblo gets the opportunity to engage with a diverse community,” said Colorado State University of Pueblo President Armando Valdez. “In that diverse community, that’s a better reflection and preparation of what they’re going to engage with and deal within reality.”

The all-day event focused on diversity and inclusion in the industry. CISA Chief Of Diversity Equity And Inclusion Llauryn Iglehart said the decision to come to CSU Pueblo was an obvious choice.

“We chose to come to Colorado State University Pueblo because of their diversity,” Iglehart said. “We understand that diversity of thought breeds innovation. Diversity of thought, background and experiences. We know that CSU Pueblo is a Hispanic serving institution and over 37% of the student body base is of Hispanic origin, and we’re looking to diversify Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency System.”

First-generation student Jasmine Montoya said she was looking forward to networking for a future job so she can set an example for her family.

“I have a brother in the military, and then my siblings are all younger than me, so creating a platform to where they can grow and see as well as just expanding the broadness of what people like me can also do.”

As technology continues to advance, experts and educators said a more diverse group of cybersecurity specialists are needed to keep people safe in the digital space.





City Council Approves New Cannabis Ordinance In what has now been labeled a 'de facto' ban on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, mixed opinions over the ordinance have emerged. City Council votes through new zoning restrictions on retail cannabis shops

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.