Cutty's Fire 100% contained, campground back open

COALDALE, CO — A Fremont County campground is back open Sunday after a wildfire broke out Saturday and forced evacuations.

Fremont County Office of Emergency Management Director Mykel Kroll says the fire broke out just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, which prompted evacuation orders for Cutty's Resort, a campground in Coaldale off Highway 50, west of Canon City.

The fire area is off County Road 6. Several area fire departments helped with the firefighting efforts.

Kroll tells News5 the fire is 100% contained as of late Saturday night, but it will take a few days for crews to put out the fire. People will see smoke as they drive along Highway 50.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and fire crews have not released the size of the fire.

