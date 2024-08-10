Cutting down the commute: Polis celebrates new workforce housing development

BUENA VISTA, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis celebrated a ribbon cutting Friday at a new workforce housing development in Buena Vista. The multifamily development demonstrates a concept the Governor believes can be replicated in other communities throughout the state.

"Chaffee County has just skyrocketed in costs in rent and homeownership, it's hard to find to find a home here close to a million bucks," Polis said.

The high cost of living here hampered recruitment for years at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex.

"We actually had some staff that were living in Colorado Springs and commuting out here all the time," said Andre Stancil, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Corrections.

"This will give them a great opportunity to live in the same community where they work."

The Department of Corrections is one of the area's largest employers with a staff at the complex of more than 320. Stancil explained that DOC worked with the builder, Fading West Development, to secure 12 units for its employees.

"They are fully furnished. They come with a washer and dryer. All utilities are paid. They even have the utensils and dishes and all the things you'll need," Stancil said.

The Farm is a 151-unit development comprising a series of modular 5-plexes. Most buildings consist of a pair of 3-bedroom units with a trio of two-bedroom homes sandwiched in the middle. They vary in size from 1,000 to 1,200 square feet.

Fading West CEO Charlie Chupp explained the homes are built to the same international residential code as other stick-build developments. The big difference is that these units are primarily assembled in a factory.

"We build these houses in a 110,000 square foot facility, deliver them 90 percent completed to the site, and then they're finished here and put together in 3 to 4 weeks," Chupp said.

He explained that the business model allows the company to leverage economies of scale to bring down costs. For example, they buy their materials in bulk and have them delivered to the same location. Prefabricating also allows the company to build year-round in an area known for short summers and early snowfall.

It's a concept the governor hopes will spread to other communities in Colorado.

"You don't have to shorten the construction season in the mountains with snow, boom, you can just pump out these great houses and they're more affordable and quicker."

