CUTTING COSTS: Conservation specialist shares how to save on heating bills this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cold temperatures are expected to stick around in Colorado Springs. As the temperatures drop, usually utility bills go up.

A conservation specialist at the Colorado Springs Utilities Environment and Conservation Center says despite the cold, there are ways to keep your home warm and save on your utility bill.

"In winter we recommend setting the thermostat around 68 degrees, said CSU Senior Conservation Specialist Doug Bursnall. "When there's large difference between the inside temperature and the outside temperature...that moves heat through the wall faster. So you lose more heat the colder it gets outside."

Bursnall said the fastest way to lose energy, whether you live in an apartment or a house, is by going in and out of your home.

“Moving through the house from the inside to the outside or from the outside to the inside, freely is essentially energy and money that's going out, literally out the window,” Bursnall said. “So cutting down on energy leaks or air leaks in the house is kind of the number one piece.”

Watch: Conservation Specialist Share Tips On How To Save On Heating Bills This Winter

Adding insulation is the next best step, he said. It slows down the transfer of warm air to the outside. That can look like adding insulation to your attic or using blinds and heavy curtains to cover your windows.

Consider using weather strips for smaller areas where air may still sneak through, such as your door or window cracks.

You'll also want to avoid using a space heater alone to warm up your home because other parts of your residence will still be cold. That puts you at risk of frozen pipes and a higher electricity bill, he said.

"You can use a smaller heater for particular areas you want to use, but you want to be careful that the heat is not running all the time," he said. "It's just providing a little extra heat, otherwise you'll be using more expensive energy to heat one space."

If you’re a homeowner and you've lived in your home for a year, you can sign up for budget billing. You’ll get the same payment every month and then CSU will send a notice annually if you are over or underpaid.





AL lawmakers expect the president to move Space Command from Colorado Springs In President Donald Trump's first week in office, some expected he would announce moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Economist talks about impact of potential Space Command move from Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.