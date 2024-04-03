Customized van for special needs girl totaled after head-on crash along Highway 24

FALCON — The Malan Family said they're traumatized after their head-on crash at the intersection of Highway 24 and Garrett Road.

Eric and Nancy Malan's 8-year-old daughter, Lauren, with special needs, is still recovering.

That happened last Wednesday night. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a 52-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges.

"Reliving the accident every now and then, just wondering how we survived," said Eric Malan.

Their van was totaled.

Lauren was in the backseat when the crash happened. "[She] was my biggest concern, was she going to be okay, I'm grateful she is, she's got injuries but they're injuries we can get through," said Nancy.

Only their $70,000 customized van could seat Lauren's specialized wheelchair. With her genetic disorder, Nancy said she had to stay home from school.

"I [didn't] feel safe to feel like she's at school if she needs something and I can't bring her home at any moment, right away.

Nancy said they are getting a replacement van soon.

Eric said they take Highway 24 every week.

"I don't know if I'll ever feel comfortable going down 24 again," said Eric. "I've lived in Colorado for 39 years and I've never felt more afraid of the roads than I do now."

CSP is cracking down on dangerous driving in Eastern El Paso County. That includes a new airplane to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws.

"We also see people traveling at excessive speeds, they don't anticipate law enforcement to be out there and they're willing to go a little faster when there may not be," said Trooper Lupton.

CSP Trooper Aaron Lupton said there have been about six crashes at that intersection over the last two years. Mostly minor fender-benders.

"Any time you have a high-speed highway, speeds 50, 55 something like that and a low speed or someone coming from a stop, you do run the risk of having serious crashes or a lot of injuries," said Trooper Lupton.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.