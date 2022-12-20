Custer County Sheriff releases details following a violent standoff with a man over the weekend

WESTCLIFFE, CO — The Custer County Sheriff's Office released details following the arrest of a Westcliffe man over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office stated that a Custer County Deputy responded to a disturbance near Lea Lane in Westcliffe, Colorado. When the deputy arrived they found a 61-year-old man that was a victim of an assault.

30-year-old Aaron Jones was at the scene and determined to be the suspect who allegedly committed the assault. When Deputy Reeve attempted to arrest Jones, Jones resisted.

Deputy Reeve called for additional backup and emergency assistance but was able to take Jones into custody with the help of an off-duty deputy who responded to the scene.

Jones was taken and booked into the Custer County Jail on the charges of 3rd Degree Assault and Resisting Arrest on Saturday, December 17th. That night Jones bonded out of jail with a condition to not possess firearms or consume alcohol.

On Sunday, Frecom Regional Communication Center received three 911 calls regarding shots fired in the area of 706 Butler Street in Silver Cliff, Colorado.

Custer County Sheriff Sergeant Salbato was the first to respond to the area and upon arrival, Aaron Jones exited the camper and fired three shots in rapid succession.

Salbato backed off his vehicle and immediately called for backup taking a defensive position. As deputies arrived they began house-to-house evacuations for those in the suspect's line of fire.

One of the original 911 callers identified a bullet hole in her home, fired by Aaron Jones from his camper. During the standoff, one of the homes directly in the line of Jones' fire had an individual that could not be evacuated due to medical restrictions.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office requested mutual aid from the Fremont County SWAT Team. The FCSO SWAT team arrived along with the FCSO Crisis Negotiation Team (CNU) and after many attempts by CNU a chemical irritant was used to flush Jones out of the camper.

Jones injured themselves after attempting to punch out the glass windows resulting in him coming out of the camper and being taken into custody. Jones was transported to a medical facility for treatment of his wounds.

All firearms and ammunition located in the camper were seized following the issue of a search warrant.

Jones is being charged with the following charges:



felony menacing

illegal discharge of a firearm

prohibited use of a weapon

criminal mischief

violation of multiple protection orders

disorderly conduct

obstructing government operations

reckless endangerment

violation of bond conditions

Pending an investigation, one other local person may be charged in conjunction with this incident according to the Sheriff's department.

