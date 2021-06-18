Custer County Search & Rescue preparing for busy backcountry season

CUSTER COUNTY — Custer County Search and Rescue is preparing for a busy backcountry season.

The group says it has new technology, more air support, and more staff to help people if they need to be rescued.

From April through October of last year, they participated in 30 rescues, the most ever for the group.

The team says that they will be out there if you need help, but they are also asking people to exercise personal responsibility.

"We are asking everybody to know before you go and to be personally responsible, to be prepared to hike within your skill level. Don't exceed your capabilities or your equipment, be ready to be your own first responder. It's really what is in your pack that might make the difference," Cindy Howard with Custer County Search and Rescue said.

For tips on how to prepare for your backcountry adventure, visit the Custer County Search and Rescue website.