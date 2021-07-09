Custer County Search and Rescue may have record number of rescues this year

CUSTER COUNTY — It's been a busy week for emergency teams on some of Colorado's most dangerous mountains.

Custer County Search and Rescue has completed three rescue missions on the Crestones in the last five days.

Among the rescue missions were an injured hiker and others getting lost. If the trend continues, crews could be in for a record year of rescues.

"Typically we average 20 missions per year. Last year we hit 30 and with the increased use on the 14ers and just what we are seeing so far with Broken Hand starting to melt out, we are afraid that number might hit above 30," Cindy Howard with Custer County Search and Rescue said.

For more information on how to stay safe in the mountains and prepare for your hike, visit the Custer County Search and Rescue website.