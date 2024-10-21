Custer County first responders mourning the loss of EMS paramedic, Andrew Fernandez

CUSTER COUNTY — The first responder community in Custer County is mourning the loss of one of their colleagues.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office and Custer County Emergency Medical Services took to social media Sunday to announce the loss of a man who has been an integral part of the EMS community.

On Saturday, Andrew Fernandez lost his life on his drive to work. The sheriff's office says the two-vehicle accident which took place just north of Westcliffe killed Fernandez instantly, another Westcliffe man in a second vehicle was seriously injured. His condition is unknown as of publishing this article.

Fernandez had been a paramedic for 10+ years and leaves behind a wife and two-year-old daughter. Custer County EMS is working to ensure that the family of Fernandez is taken care of in their time of need and has set up a fund to take care of the family at the Kirkpatrick Bank in Westcliffe, CO.

