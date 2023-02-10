Custer County Deputy taken to hospital following three-car accident

CUSTER COUNTY. CO — A Custer County Deputy was involved in a three-car accident Friday around 11:40 am according to Colorado State Patrol.

The accident occurred on Hwy 115 and McKenzie Avenue south of Cañon City.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured as a result of the accident.

There is no word as to what caused the accident at this time.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.