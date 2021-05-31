Curbside Culture is back with live performances

COLORADO SPRINGS — There's a little bit of culture on every corner in downtown Colorado Springs, but one organization is making sure you can see it and hear it at a safe distance. Musicians are finally getting back to work, thanks to a program called Curbside Culture.

The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region created the program to help artists get back on their feet and on stage during the pandemic. It brings the performing arts to the community, by allowing musicians and artists to give small scale performances. During the pandemic, over 60 curbside and outdoor performances were held, and now the program is back for the Summer.

"For a while we played for a lot for senior centers and independent and assisted living facilities," said Bill Emory, a local musician. "When the pandemic hit in March, all of that just dried up completely," he said.

Bill Emory and his group 'PB & J' gave a performance on Friday right outside the cultural office. The band name is an acronym for all their names. Emory says music has always been a passion for him and he hopes communities in Southern Colorado will continue to open back up. Andy Vick is Executive Director of the Cultural Arts Office.

"It is a great way to have a local performance come to you, and to do it in a way that's very safe, and still mindful of the lingering COVID restrictions," Vick said.

To find out how to book an artist, click here.