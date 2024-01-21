Cub Scouts compete in Pinewood Derby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Local Cub Scouts from Briargate competed in the annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday at Library 21C.

The Scouts from Pack #100 got to show off their cars at the event before racing them down a gravity-powered track.

Fiona Feickert, Committee Chair for Pack #100, explained that the scouts carved blocks of pinewood to make the cars. They then decorated them and mounted them on wheels for the race.

"The kids will a block of wood and they decide, well what shape do I want, what theme do I want," Feickert said.

In addition to crowing the race winner, the Scouts also earned awards for their car designs. Categories included Most Patriotic, Best Scout Theme, Most Race Like, and Most Unusual.

