CU Buffs standout Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy

COLORADO — Colorado junior and football standout Travis Hunter has won the Heisman Trophy.

Corey Sipkin/AP Heisman Trophy finalist Travis Hunter, of Colorado, poses with the trophy during a college football media availability, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

He is the first wide receiver to win since 2020, and the first defensive player to win since 1997. He's the second defensive player to win the award, overall.

Hunter has been a part of the CU Buffaloes since 2023, marking this year as his second season with the team.

Hunter was a rare college football athlete to play snaps on both sides of the ball, making his mark throughout the Buffaloes 2024 campaign.

The Buffs fell short of the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs, remaining in the running until a late season upset loss to Kansas.

Earlier this week, Hunter was announced as AP's Football Player of the Year. The last eight athletes to win the AP award went on to win the Heisman. He also won the Walter Camp Award as player of the year.

He won the Paul Hornung Award in 2023 and 2024 - making him the first player to ever win the award twice.

David Zalubowski/AP Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This year's Heisman Trophy marks the 90th year of awards honoring college football's most outstanding player.

The ceremony began at 6 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, in New York City.

Hunter is the second Colorado Buffalo to win the award for the top college football athelete. Running back Rashaan Salaam won the Heisman with CU in 1994.

The Buffaloes are set to take on BYU in the Alamo Bowl on December 28th in San Antonio.





Buc-ee's Clears Crucial First Step in Palmer Lake Thursday The City of Palmer Lake’s Board of Trustees decided in a 4-1 vote that they are legally able to annex the county land for Buc-ee’s. Thursday's meeting could determine the future of land near Palmer Lake planned to host BUC-EE's

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.