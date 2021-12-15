CU Boulder offers new athletic scholarship to promote LGBT+ inclusion

BOULDER, Colo. – The University of Colorado Boulder is offering a first-of-its kind scholarship to athletes that use their platforms to promote inclusion for members of the LGBT+ community.

“It’s called the Colorado Athletics Visibility Award,” professional runner and creator of the award Nicholas Turco said. “We’re really excited about it and really proud of it because it’s the first scholarship across the country at any athletic department that celebrates LGBT+ inclusion in sports and through the power of sports.”

Turco said each year, two student athletes will receive $20,000 for projects that promote LGBT+ inclusion.

CU basketball player Evan Battey and volleyball player Alexia Kuehl are the first recipients of the award.

“I didn’t know that it was the first of its kind and finding out just made it more special,” said Kuehl.

Kuehl said she wanted to get involved with the scholarship program because she knows what it means to feel like you don’t belong.

“I didn’t feel like I had much inclusion growing up so I just kind of want to help other kids feel included,” Kuehl said.

For her project, Kuehl is focusing on addressing bullying.

“I’m creating a short video and the hope with this video is to play it in schools, kind of to bring awareness to the community,” Kuehl said.

Turco said he hopes this scholarship inspires other universities to implement inclusive scholarships of their own.