CSUP students build a tour guide robot

PUEBLO — CSU Pueblo has a new tool to help future students.

Three engineering students at the university invented a tour guide robot to give students custom tours around campus without face-to-face contact with a tour guide.

"We wanted to make sure less people get exposed because of COVID. We know that COVID can kill people, so we just wanted to make sure everything will be safer. We wanted to create a new technology but safer as well," one of the students, Erik Garcia said.

The robot should be ready to give tours for the fall semester.