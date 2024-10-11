Watch Now
CSU restores power to 1,198 customers near Powers and Woodmen

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities is working to restore power to 1,200 customers in the area of Powers Blvd and Woodmen Rd.

According to CSU, power has been restored to all but 2 customers.

Officials are asking the public to drive safely and treat dark intersections like four-way stops.

Power is estimated to be restored by 3:14 p.m.
