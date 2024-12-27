CSU reopens southbound lane on N. Nevada Ave. after working to fix a main water break

UPDATE:

The southbound lane on N. Nevada Ave. has reopened.

BACKGROUND:

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working to fix a water main break on N. Nevada Ave., on Friday morning.

The break happened around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, and the CSU crew has been working overnight to fix the issue.

There is traffic along the 3000 block of N. Nevada Ave., and one southbound lane is closed.

CSU has provided a map of the affected area.

CSU crews project that the break will be fixed by noon on Friday.





