CSU Pueblo students create firefighting drone

PUEBLO — CSU Pueblo has a robot that fights fires.

Engineering students created a firefighting drone to stop small fires by using fire suppressant balls.

The coordinates of a fire are programmed into the drone and it then flies to the area and drops the fire suppressant balls.

"We want to help protect people's lives by implementing something that will go detect fires on its own, put out a fire, come back if necessary to be refilled, and do its job that a responder would do in the scenario," Kieffer Butler said.

The drone still needs some finishing touches but the students say if a fire department wants to use it, they can contact the CSU Pueblo Engineering Department.