Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSU Pueblo students create firefighting drone

items.[0].videoTitle
CSU Pueblo students have created a drone to fight small fires.
Posted at 9:53 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 23:53:14-04

PUEBLO — CSU Pueblo has a robot that fights fires.

Engineering students created a firefighting drone to stop small fires by using fire suppressant balls.

The coordinates of a fire are programmed into the drone and it then flies to the area and drops the fire suppressant balls.

"We want to help protect people's lives by implementing something that will go detect fires on its own, put out a fire, come back if necessary to be refilled, and do its job that a responder would do in the scenario," Kieffer Butler said.

The drone still needs some finishing touches but the students say if a fire department wants to use it, they can contact the CSU Pueblo Engineering Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community