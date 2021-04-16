CSU Pueblo nursing students get hands-on experience administering vaccines

PUEBLO — CSU Pueblo held a vaccination clinic Thursday at the CSU Pueblo Clinic.

Nursing students and staff were able to administer COVID-19 vaccines alongside FEMA officials.

The university received 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the student nurses were trained to administer it.

"It's nice that we are actually going to have experience giving vaccines because I feel going in as a new grad nurse it would be very difficult, not having this experience. Due to COVID we haven't had a ton of experience, so the campus to put on something like this is amazing," nursing student Taylor Blackwell said.

The university will hold a second vaccination clinic on May 6.

Walk-ups are welcome.