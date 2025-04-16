CSU Pueblo is hosting the 12th Annual Holocaust Day of Remembrance to honor lives lost

PUEBLO — On Thursday, April 24, CSU Pueblo will be hosting its 12th Annual Holocaust Day of Remembrance to honor the millions of lives that were lost during World War II.

The Days of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust were designated by U.S. Congress in 1943.

CSU Pueblo's event will last all day and will include an itinerary featuring speakers, presentations, and educational activities.

“As a social worker and professor, I am saddened by the loss of millions of lives, horrified by the immense hatred against individuals perceived as different, and perplexed at the inability of people to recognize propaganda and strive to advocate for the oppressed."



“This is the twelfth year the Day of Remembrance is being offered to the Colorado State University Pueblo campus and the broader community to honor the millions that suffered cruelty, hatred, and murder.” Dr. Pamela Richmond, Professor of Social Work and organizer of the event

You can find the full event schedule below:



9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Mrs. Helena Atlas-Acuna, Community Member (Personal Testimony)

10:10 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Dr. Krista Bridgmon, CSUP Psychology (Post Traumatic Stress and the Holocaust)

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Rabbi Birdie Becker, Community Member (Memorial Service), and Dr. David Volk, CSUP Music (Musical Accompaniment)

12:40 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Dr. Jenny Piazza, Dr. Vicki Piquette, and Professor John Redmond-Palmer, CSUP Teacher Education (Children and Adolescent Literature and Poster Display) - Time for quiet reflection to learn from the poster display and explore children and adolescent literature on the Holocaust

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Professor Laura Gibble, CSUP Psychology/Social Work (The Impact of the Holocaust on LGBTQ+ Individuals and Persons with Disabilities)

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Grant Weller, CSUP History (Movie Night: Fog and Discussion)



The events will happen in the OSC Tundra Room and are open to the public.





