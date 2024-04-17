CSU Pueblo is hosting Mountainfilm on Tour after a three-year hiatus

PUEBLO, Colo. — Mountainfilm on Tour is once again back in southern Colorado following a three-year hiatus with the last showing being a virtual event in 2021.

The event will take place in Pueblo at the Buell Communications Center (BCC) on the Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) campus.

The showcase will be split into four separate viewings at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and a Family Feature matinee on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Throughout the three-day event, 35 short films will be shown, ranging from 3-minute films to 26-minute films. Spectators can expect to see about 10 films per film block, which will last about two hours.

Saturday evening's films will also be accompanied by Spanish subtitles, which is a new feature of the film tour.

“We’re ready to bring Mountainfilm back in-person to Pueblo and Southern Colorado this year and for years to come. The recent addition of Spanish subtitled films [Saturday evening] as an option for our audience along with improvements we’ve made to the department’s facilities and program make this an ideal time to welcome the community back to the campus of CSU Pueblo” said Jon Pluskota, Chair of Media & Entertainment. “Not only are the films great, but students from SOCO Student Media will also gain hands-on experience running the event, which is a centerpiece to our program.".

Mountainfilm on Tour is a documentary-based viewing event that is curated by the prestigious Telluride Film Festival. The films screened align with Mountainfilm's mission of using the power of film, art, and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

"We're excited to bring Mountainfilm on Tour back to Pueblo. I'm so grateful to partner with the CSU Pueblo Media and Entertainment department to share award-winning and emerging filmmakers' work from Colorado and around the world” said Hope Logan, Mountainfilm Tour Director.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Pueblo is hosted by CSU Pueblo’s Media & Entertainment Department and SOCO Student Media, and is in partnership with the following:



CSU Pueblo Women’s Studies

CSU Pueblo Department of Sociology, Criminology, and Anthropology

CSU Pueblo Department of English and World Languages

CSU Pueblo Alumni Association

Outdoor Pursuits at CSU Pueblo

CSU Pueblo Student Engagement and Leadership

CSU Pueblo Library

Latino Chamber of Commerce of Pueblo

The BCC (the building with the large satellite dish) is located at the front entrance of the Colorado State University Pueblo campus on Bonforte Boulevard.

The tickets are free or by donation, but must reserved online on the SoCo Student Media website or the CSU Pueblo website.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.