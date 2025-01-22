CSU Pueblo Foundation celebrates 70 years of service this week

PUEBLO — The Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo Foundation celebrated 70 years of service this week, announcing they have raised more than $70 million to support the university.

The event also marked the beginning of the Thunderbowl Suite Expansion project, and the end of the overdrive fundraising campaign. The campaign raised nearly $140 million since it launched in 2019.

The $2.2 million expansion will add seven new suites to the west side of the stadium and remodel the press box. A $500,000 donation from the Robert H. Rawlings Foundation secured naming rights for the east side press box.

___





One person dead following shooting in King Soopers parking lot Monday afternoon One person is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of the King Soopers on Stetson Hills Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. One person dead following shooting in King Soopers parking lot Monday afternoon

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.