CSU Pueblo Foundation celebrates 70 years of service this week

PUEBLO — The Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo Foundation celebrated 70 years of service this week, announcing they have raised more than $70 million to support the university.
The event also marked the beginning of the Thunderbowl Suite Expansion project, and the end of the overdrive fundraising campaign. The campaign raised nearly $140 million since it launched in 2019.
The $2.2 million expansion will add seven new suites to the west side of the stadium and remodel the press box. A $500,000 donation from the Robert H. Rawlings Foundation secured naming rights for the east side press box.
___
One person dead following shooting in King Soopers parking lot Monday afternoon
One person is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of the King Soopers on Stetson Hills Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
____
