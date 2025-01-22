Watch Now
CSU Pueblo Foundation celebrates 70 years of service this week

The Colorado State University Pueblo Foundation celebrated 70 years of service this week, announcing they have raised more than $70 million to support the university.
The event also marked the beginning of the Thunderbowl Suite Expansion project, and the end of the overdrive fundraising campaign. The campaign raised nearly $140 million since it launched in 2019.

The event also marked the beginning of the Thunderbowl Suite Expansion project, and the end of the overdrive fundraising campaign. The campaign raised nearly $140 million since it launched in 2019.

The $2.2 million expansion will add seven new suites to the west side of the stadium and remodel the press box. A $500,000 donation from the Robert H. Rawlings Foundation secured naming rights for the east side press box.

