CSU Pueblo announces new head football coach

PUEBLO, Colorado — Colorado State University Pueblo announced Philip Vigil as the university's new head football coach Friday.

Philip Vigil will replace former Coach John Wristen who announced his retirement earlier in December.

Vice President of Athletics and Strategic Partnerships, Dr. Paul Plinske announced the new coach who travels for the new position from Western New Mexico University.

"After a thorough interview process, we have found our new ThunderWolves head coach. I believe that Coach Vigil is well-positioned to carry on the proud and successful tradition of Pack football," Dr. Plinske said.

Coach Vigil arrives in Pueblo from the Western New Mexico University Mustangs following a two-year stint as the head coach. Vigil was able to lead the Mustangs to their first winning season in the Lone Star Conference since 1993.

Vigil, also lead the Mustangs to the Chile Bowl Championship Title in 2022 beating rival Eastern New Mexico University, 38-24., snapping the Mustang's 30-year championship drought.

Members of the search committee included President Mottet, John Wristen, Dr. Paul Plinske, and Mannie Reinsch.

“I believe Phil is a great fit for our program,” John Wristen said. “He knows how to develop athletes into successful players both on and off the field. His drive and passion for the game will carry on our tradition of developing champions in Pack football.”

Vigil earned his undergraduate degree in sports management at Colorado Mesa University, where he was the starting quarterback for two seasons and also served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He holds a master’s degree in education from Northwest Missouri State.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to President Mottet and Dr. Plinske. My family and I are incredibly excited to return to Colorado,” Philip Vigil said. “I’m thankful for the time we had in Silver City and for the support of our friends and colleagues at Western New Mexico University. Melanie and I are looking forward to joining the Pack and becoming active members of the Pueblo community. Coach Wristen established a great program at CSU Pueblo. I’m honored to be named as the second coach in ThunderWolves’ history and I’m eager to get to work.”

____

