CSU Pueblo and Pueblo CC combine efforts to help students and local economy

PUEBLO — Two colleges in Pueblo are combining their efforts to help out students and Pueblo's economy.

CSU Pueblo and Pueblo Community College have started the Bridges to Bachelor's Program.

With the program, if any student in a Colorado community college wants to go to CSU Pueblo, they will be automatically enrolled. CSUP will also open a transfer center at PCC to offer students resources.

"A big part of that is talent development that both our institutions are developing to meet the needs of the workforce," Dr. Timothy Mottet, CSU Pueblo President said.

The program is at the schools is part of PEDCO's One Pueblo Initiative, which aims to improve economic development in Pueblo.