CSU offers winter utility bill assistance starting Friday

With a drop in temperatures comes a rise in utility bills. And that can really impact our budgets. But there's help available. Starting November 1 Colorado residents can apply for what's called the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, or LEAP.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Friday, November 1, eligible Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers will be able to apply for the Low-Income Energy Assitance Program.

The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program is designed to help low-income households with winter heating costs.

Last winter, 12,852 Springs Utilities customer households were awarded over $3 million in LEAP assistance.

You can apply by calling Pikes Peak United Way at 2-1-1 to apply.

