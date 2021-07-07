CSU Extension and Pueblo Food Project develop edible landscapes

PUEBLO — You can pick free food in Pueblo.

CSU Extension and the Pueblo Food Project have worked together to develop edible landscapes.

The groups say the project serves two purposes.

The first is to show what foods can be grown in Pueblo and the other is for people to pick the fruit, veggies, or herbs when they are ripe for the picking.

"We want people to feel like they don't have the space at their homes to grow vegetables that there is a place that they can come out, pick it and have access to it," Michele Hayes said.

The landscapes can be found at the Pueblo County Courthouse, Mineral Palace Park, Sister Cities and Central plazas.