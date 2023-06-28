CSU crews working to repair three water main breaks in the Rockrimmon area Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Utilities crews are on the scene of three water main breaks Tuesday evening.

Crews say the breaks are in the Rockrimmon area and will be fixed tonight, but road repairs will not be finished until after the morning commute.

One water main break includes a 20-inch line and the road has been closed on Rockrimmon Dr, from War Eagle Dr. S. & Anaconda Dr.

The other breaks are on Grey Eagle Circle and Dolomite Drive according to the utility company.

Springs Utilities says that a little over 70 people are currently affected by the water main break. Residents near the Rockrimmon Dr. & War Eagle Dr. S. intersection are expected to have water back Tuesday night at 11:45 p.m. All others affected are estimated to have water again around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The breaks were caused by a failed pressure regulating valve, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. If you are or will be driving through the Rockrimmon area, CSU asks that you drive with caution, and be aware of any lane closures in the area.

Click here to see the Colorado Spring Utilities Outage Map.

