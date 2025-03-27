Watch Now
CSPD's Homeless Outreach Team is planning major clean-ups in early April

Colorado Springs
Chris Nigro
America the Beautiful Park after Sunday night's storms moved on
Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) held a press briefing for their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) on Thursday, March 27.

The team set up at America the Beautiful Park to discuss their plans to "clean up large amounts of trash" around the city.

CSPD's outreach team works year-round to contact the homeless community, offer resources, enforce the city's camping ban, and respond to crimes.

Trash clean-up is handled by both the HOT team and the city's Neighborhood Services Division.

On Wednesday, April 3, and Thursday, April 4, the team will begin cleaning up the city in collaboration with other agencies, including the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful.

As the team works to fulfill clean-up initiatives, several other agencies will be working to provide resources to the homeless community. Agencies include;

  • Colorado Springs Fire Department's Homeless Outreach Program
  • Colorado Springs Rescue Mission
  • Homeward Pikes Peak
  • Serenity Recovery Connection

The Homeless Outreach Team was established in 2009 to address the increasing number of homeless camps around the city.



____

