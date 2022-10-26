CSPD will take back your old prescription drugs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD will be at various locations this weekend to take back your expired prescriptions for Fall Drug Take Back Day.

There will be four locations around the city Saturday, October 29th where you can turn in your old prescription medication below.

Locations will be open from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm:

The Colorado Springs Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency in hosting these take-back events.

The DEA is encouraging people to responsibly clean out their medicine cabinets and get rid of any expired medications.

Expired medications can be dangerous for a variety of reasons, for one thing, harmful bacteria can develop as well as sub-potent antibiotics do not properly treat the bad bacteria creating super bacteria that are more resistant to traditional antibiotics.

As the United States battles an overdose pandemic the DEA encourages people to be responsible with their medications and not allow them to fall into the wrong hands as the CDC reports around 50,000 young children end up in emergency rooms each year from getting into medicines while adults aren't looking.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.