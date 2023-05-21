CSPD team to investigate officer involved shooting in Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — At least one police officer in Fountain fired their service weapon Saturday evening. The Fountain Police Department reports that the officer involved shooting occurred in a mobile home park along Taos Circle.

No additional information was immediately available about the parties involved or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

A team from the Colorado Springs Police Department will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

