CSPD team to investigate officer involved shooting in Fountain

KOAA5
Law enforcement officers at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Fountain.
Posted at 8:31 PM, May 20, 2023
EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — At least one police officer in Fountain fired their service weapon Saturday evening. The Fountain Police Department reports that the officer involved shooting occurred in a mobile home park along Taos Circle.

No additional information was immediately available about the parties involved or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

A team from the Colorado Springs Police Department will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
