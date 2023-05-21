CSPD team to investigate officer involved shooting in Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — At least one police officer in Fountain fired their service weapon Saturday evening. The Fountain Police Department reports that the officer involved shooting occurred in a mobile home park along Taos Circle.
No additional information was immediately available about the parties involved or the circumstances that led to the shooting.
A team from the Colorado Springs Police Department will lead the investigation.
CSPD Detectives are responding as the lead investigative agency for an Officer Involved Shooting by Fountain Police Officers.
PIO Lt Castro responding - 45 minutes
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
