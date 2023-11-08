CSPD seizes its first vehicles under revised Vehicle Public Nuisance Ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the last year, the Colorado Springs Police Department has worked closely with the Colorado Springs City Attorney's Office to investigate and remove vehicles repeatedly committing major traffic violations through the Vehicle Public Nuisance Ordinance (VPNO).

City Council revised the ordinance in January 2023 to provide additional safeguards. The revised ordinance became effective in February 2023.

Under the VPNO, for a first-time offense, a warning is sent to the person who registered the car. If the car is under a lien or lease, then the person or company holding the lien is also notified.

For a second offense, a date is set for civil court. Civil court doesn't issue fines, but the process is complicated and can get costly.

For every offense after that, fees typically increase.

This new strategy combines a civil process against the vehicle and criminal charges against its driver. It ultimately seeks to remove vehicles that are operated in dangerous, illegal ways while holding the driver responsible in criminal court.

In fact, CSPD was recently successful in using the VPNO to remove three cars from our streets.

CSPD became aware of certain groups that engage in unlawful, dangerous driving techniques and posted recordings of these stunts online to gain a following.

Through a detailed investigation of their social media accounts and using other investigative tools, CSPD was able to determine which of the cars involved were the main offending vehicles.

CSPD then partnered up with the City Attorney's Office to use the VPNO to get these vehicles off of the streets.

The drivers of the three cars were issued criminal citations for their reckless driving. The criminal cases are currently still pending.

If convicted, these defendants could face jail time, fines, and/or the suspension or revocation of their driver's licenses.

Under the VPNO, the vehicles that the defendants used are able to be impounded for up to one year.

The ordinance does have safeguards for vehicle owners who aren't involved in dangerous behaviors, such as parents who don't know that their child is using their car to drive recklessly or financial institutions that hold the loan on the vehicle.

These safeguards allow for the vehicle to be returned by the city under an agreement approved by a judge. The individual loan holders agree to re-take possession of the property because the vehicle was being used illegally and endangering the public.

The loan holders must also agree that the vehicle will not be returned to the party it was originally seized from.

