CSPD seeks the public's help to find officer-involved shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 9 a.m. on September 6, an El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy located a stolen vehicle near Brant Road and Expedition Drive. The vehicle fled the scene, evading the deputy entirely.

About five minutes later, the same deputy found the vehicle in Windmill Mesa Park and attempted to make contact.

The vehicle fled the scene again, striking the deputy. The deputy fired at least one round from his department-issued handgun.

It does not appear that the bullet hit the driver.

The deputy was transferred to a local hospital with serious bodily injury.

The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied.

The suspect has not been identified or located.

If you know or have seen this person, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those looking to provide information anonymously can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP.

