CSPD seeking information following the killing of a Colorado Springs high school student

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking information following the killing of a high school student over the weekend.

In a press release, the Colorado Springs Police Department said 16-year-old Izak Jasso was found dead after a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frost Lane, located southeast of The Citadel Mall.

According to police, Izak was a student at Mitchell High School. The cause of death was not provided at this time and will come from the El Paso County Coroner in the future.

This marks the 11th homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023. In an effort to better track homicides in Southern Colorado, we have compiled an interactive visualization table broken down by jurisdiction below.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says this is an active investigation and anyone with information should call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

