CSPD seeking help in finding local missing woman

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police department is seeking the public's help to locate a missing and endangered woman. Leonor Enriquez is a 59-year-old female, 5' 3", with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Sept. 11 around 8 P.M. near Sinton Road and Filmore Street. CSPD is asking for help to locate Leonor to verify her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

