Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSPD seeking help finding missing 12-year-old girl, last seen at Memorial Central Hospital

Valentina Lock-Exline
Colorado Springs Police Department
Valentina Lock-Exline
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking help from the public to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Valentina Locke-Exline was last seen on Saturday, February 22, around noon at Memorial Central Hospital, located at 1400 E Boulder St.

Police say Valentina is a Hispanic female, five-foot-four, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a black t-shirt, black pants, and white high-top sneakers.

If you know anything about Valentina's location, please call CSPD at (710)444-7000.



Pueblo School District 60 addressing enrollment decline with community meetings

Along with many districts in Colorado, Pueblo School District 60 has seen a decline in enrollment, resulting in underutilized buildings.

Pueblo School District 60 addressing enrollment decline with community meetings

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community