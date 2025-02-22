CSPD seeking help finding missing 12-year-old girl, last seen at Memorial Central Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking help from the public to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Valentina Locke-Exline was last seen on Saturday, February 22, around noon at Memorial Central Hospital, located at 1400 E Boulder St.

Police say Valentina is a Hispanic female, five-foot-four, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a black t-shirt, black pants, and white high-top sneakers.

If you know anything about Valentina's location, please call CSPD at (710)444-7000.





