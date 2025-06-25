CSPD rolls out new operational changes to help better serve the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is rolling out new operational changes to help better serve the city.

The first is the expansion of their online reporting program called ICR. The online reporting expansion allows citizens to report crimes 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People who use that service will receive a case number within 72 hours. Online reporting is for crimes like property damage or theft and not for high priority calls that involve an immediate threat.

The department has also partnered with Colorado 988 for calls involving emotional, mental health or substance abuse concerns. Anyone in these situations will be immediately connected with a trained professional.

"What this is doing is this is better allowing us the opportunity to ensure that we have officers who are available to get to those higher priority calls for service, yet still recognize the impact that that crime has had on citizens and their need to report that crime," said Deputy Chief Jeff Jensen with CSPD.

During beta testing of the online reporting, CSPD says call volumes dropped significantly, while response times to high priority calls improved.

