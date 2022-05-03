Watch
CSPD responds to shooting investigation near Palmer Park

Stephanie Hinojosa
Posted at 6:20 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 20:44:26-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting that happened near Palmer Park.

The call came in around 5:45 p.m.

Police tell News 5 that it happened at a gas station by Austin Bluffs and Meadowland.

Police say there is at least one victim in the shooting.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update with more information.

