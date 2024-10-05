Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSPD responds to shooting at Atlas Preparatory School Saturday

Atlas Prep shooting.jpg
KOAA
Atlas Prep shooting.jpg
Atlas Prep shooting.jpg
Breaking news
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, CSPD has responded to the Atlas Preparatory School for reports of a shooting in the school's parking lot.

According to Atlas Preparatory School, a fight broke out between members of an athletic club who had rented the school's field this Saturday. The fight resulted in someone losing their life.

CSPD tells News5 that the Homicide Unit has been notified.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article.
___



Former Colorado County Clerk Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

The former Mesa County Clerk was sentenced to nine years in prison for her role in tampering with election systems.

Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community