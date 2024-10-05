CSPD responds to shooting at Atlas Preparatory School Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, CSPD has responded to the Atlas Preparatory School for reports of a shooting in the school's parking lot.

According to Atlas Preparatory School, a fight broke out between members of an athletic club who had rented the school's field this Saturday. The fight resulted in someone losing their life.

CSPD tells News5 that the Homicide Unit has been notified.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article.

