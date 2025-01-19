CSPD responds to possible shooting, finds two people dead

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a possible shooting near the 4100 block of Apollo Village Cr. at 10:04 p.m. on Saturday.

When the police arrived, they found two deceased people, one woman and one man, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Another woman was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

The CSPD Homicide Unit responded to the report and will take over the investigation. According to police, all parties are accounted for.

As of now, the two deceased people have not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.





