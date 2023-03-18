CSPD responds to overnight shooting at The New Havana bar

Watch Now
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs patrol officers were called to a reported shooting at The New Havana bar near North Academy and Constitution early this morning.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. After being transported to local hospitals, both victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

According to CSPD, there was a disturbance between customers. A customer went out to car in the parking to, then started shooting towards the bar entrance.

The suspect then left the area.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more details become available.

