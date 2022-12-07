CSPD responds to false active shooter report at Colorado Springs School

COLORADO SPRINGS — Authorities in Colorado Springs responded to a report of an active shooter that is now being investigated as a false report at Colorado Springs School.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said there was no active shooter and there was no threat to students and faculty.

Police tell News5 this was a swatting call.

Officers are still at the school.

Community Notification:



CSPD is aware of a report of an active shooter at The Colorado Springs School. There is NO active shooter and NO threat to students and faculty. This is being investigated as false reporting. Officers are still at the school. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 7, 2022

