CSPD responds to accident between two motorcycles and a car Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday, at 6:50 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at the intersection of Northpark Drive and Garden of the Gods Road.

The crash happened between two motorcycles and a car.

According to police, one of the riders was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other rider was treated on the scene.

The second rider refused to be transported to the hospital, and police say the driver of the car wasn't injured.

CSPD is still investigating the cause of the crash, but believes that speed is a possible factor.





Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs In what they're calling "legalized vandalism," community members in Wolf Ranch are expressing their concerns over spray paint left behind from a fiber installation project months ago. Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.