CSPD responds to a robbery in Downtown Colorado Springs on Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a robbery in Downtown Colorado Springs, on East Bijou Street, Friday evening.

At 5:45 p.m., police reported that a male suspect entered a downtown store, revealed a knife, and stole money and items from the store.

Police say the robber then left through an alleyway and the cashier in the store was not injured.

The Downtown Area Response Team (DART) is investigating the incident but has not identified the suspect at this time.

If you have any information on the robbery, CSPD asks you to call (719)444-7000.





