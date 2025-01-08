CSPD investigating shooting near Memorial Park Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting near Memorial Park Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. along East Bijou Street near Dudley Avenue and Trump Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

While investigating, officers say they went to a home in the 2600 block of East Bijou Street. According to CSPD, several people were contacted and briefly detained.

CSPD says they are working on suspect information.

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.